Al-Hilal are reportedly making concrete attempts to sign Napoli wantaway Victor Osimhen, leaving Juventus and others trailing behind.

The 26-year-old initially rose onto the scene during his early-career years at Lille, which convinced Cristiano Giuntoli to splash the cash to lure him to the Maradona Stadium in 2020.

The Nigerian became a superstar in Naples, but his torn relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis forced an exit last summer. The striker was holding out for a top Premier League club, but eventually had to accept a loan move to Galatasaray to avoid spending an entire campaign on the sidelines.

Osimhen will return to Napoli in the summer, but the parties are still expected to part ways for good.

Therefore, Giuntoli has been hoping to reunite with the Lagos native in Turin. Alongside Sandro Tonali, the Napoli bomber has been described as Juve’s ultimate dream for the summer.

In recent days, the Old Lady received a boost on this track, as several top journalists, like David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, confirmed that Manchester United have dropped out of the race for Osimhen.

Nevertheless, Juventus still have other suitors to worry about, including Al-Hilal who have reportedly put their plans in motion.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Saudi Pro League giants have opened talks with the striker as they try to convince him to join their plethora of stars, which includes the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Joao Cancelo and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

While one would imagine that Osimhen would prefer to play his football in Europe while he’s in the pinnacle of his career, he would likely want to avoid another scenario reminiscent to last season when his back was against the wall after failing to seal a transfer to Chelsea.

As for Juventus, they might struggle to fork out 75 million euros to trigger his release clause, while finding an agreement with De Laurentiis remains a complicated task.