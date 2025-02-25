Juventus are reportedly looking to sell Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season as the Serbian forward enters the final year of his contract at the club.

The Bianconeri have made it clear that they are open to keeping Vlahovic if they can come to an agreement on a new contract. However, this has proven to be difficult, as the striker is keen on maintaining his current salary, which Juventus are unable to meet. Vlahovic currently earns 12 million euros per season, a figure no other Serie A club would be able to match. This has put Juventus in a difficult position, as they would prefer to sell him rather than allow him to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Despite these contractual issues, Vlahovic has continued to perform for Juventus, and the club remains hopeful that he will find a new club at the end of the season, allowing them to sell him for a transfer fee.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

There have been several clubs linked with a move for Vlahovic, but the striker is known to prefer remaining at one of Europe’s top clubs. Arsenal has been one of the teams showing interest in him since 2022, and their continued pursuit of Vlahovic was encouraging for Juventus. However, according to a report from Tuttojuve, Arsenal have now shifted their focus to Alexander Isak instead, meaning they have cooled their interest in Vlahovic.

This is disappointing news for Juventus, as Arsenal is one of the few clubs capable of offering a significant transfer fee for Vlahovic’s signature. The Gunners have the financial means to meet the striker’s wage demands, making them one of the most suitable destinations for him. The news that they have now abandoned their pursuit of Vlahovic leaves Juventus in a more uncertain position regarding his future, and they will need to explore other options to secure a sale at the end of the season.