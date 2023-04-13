Asensio
Blow for Juventus as Asensio looks set to remain at Real Madrid

April 13, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Juventus has been handed a blow in their bid to sign Marco Asensio at the end of this season.

The Spaniard could be out of contract when the term finishes and Juve were hopeful he would leave Madrid as a free agent.

His entourage and the Spanish club have been in talks for a new deal, but progress has not been made so far and reports suggested he could leave them for another team.

But after his goalscoring heroics against Chelsea, reports in Spain via Tuttomercatoweb maintain that Madrid now wants to keep him.

Los Blancos are prepared to offer him a new contract until 2027 or 2028 and Asensio is likely to accept it and remain in Spain.

Juve FC Says

Signing a player from Madrid is tough because they are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Spanish side has everything a player needs and most individuals dream of wearing their white shirt during their career.

If we want to win the race for Asensio, Madrid must have decided he can leave. Otherwise, it would be difficult for us.

Asensio also has to like the idea of playing for another club outside La Liga, which will be his first foray abroad.

