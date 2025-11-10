PARMA, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Ivan Juric, Head Coach of Atalanta looks on during the Serie A match between Parma Calcio 1913 and Atalanta BC at Stadio Ennio Tardini on August 30, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Atalanta have reportedly decided to sack Ivan Juric, but his replacement won’t be the man Juventus were hoping for.

It has been a chaotic start to the campaign in Serie A, with head coaches dropping like flies. The Bianconeri were the first big club to wield the axe, replacing Igor Tudor with Luciano Spalletti, but they certainly weren’t the last.

In recent days, Fiorentina put Stefano Pioli out of his misery, bringing in Paolo Vanoli. In recent hours, reports in the Italian media are claiming that Napoli and Antonio Conte could be about to part ways following an uninspiring start to the season.

Nevertheless, the next managerial change will most likely ensue in Bergamo.

Atalanta to replace Ivan Juric with Raffaele Palladino

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Atalanta have decided to put an end to Juric’s time at the club.

Atalanta, confermato quanto raccontato nelle ultime ore: con Jurić sarà addio, ai dettagli Raffaele Palladino. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) November 10, 2025

The Croatian manager was chosen to replace Gian Piero Gasperini, who enjoyed nine unforgettable years in the Lombardian City, but the new manager has been struggling to maintain his mentor’s legacy.

Nevertheless, what truly concerns Juventus from this whole affair is the identity of the next manager.

As reported in recent days, Thiago Motta has been considered for the role. The Italo-Brazilian manager was also one of the candidates on La Dea’s shortlist last summer.

However, the former Bologna and Juventus manager has been overlooked again, as Atalanta have instead picked Raffaele Palladino.

Thiago Motta will remain on Juventus wage bill for now

The former Juventus forward has made a name for himself after a memorable two-year spell at Monza. He then had a solid campaign at Fiorentina, before leaving the club last summer amidst mysterious circumstances.

Atalanta’s decision is a financial blow for Juventus, who were hoping to get rid of Motta’s wages.

The 42-year-old has a contract that ties him to the Bianconeri until June 2027. So despite being sacked last March, he and his staff are still on the club’s wage bill, as are Igor Tudor and his collaborators, who have recently made way for Luciano Spalletti.