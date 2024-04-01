The asking price for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners is reportedly on the up, much to the dismay of Juventus.

The Bianconeri have identified the 26-year-old as their main transfer target to bolster the middle of the park for next season.

Some even claim that the Turin-based giants have opened the channels with the player’s representatives, discussing personal terms.

Nevertheless, securing an agreement with La Dea remains a much more daunting task for Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna.

In recent weeks, most sources estimated the Dutchman’s valuation somewhere between 55 and 60 million euros.

But according to JuventusNews24, Atalanta are considering raising their asking price beyond the aforementioned figures.

This is because Koopmeiners is enjoying what could well be the finest run of his playing career thus far.

On Saturday, he started on the bench against Napoli after having suffered a knock in the earlier weeks. Nevertheless, he still found time to score his side’s third goal after coming in the second half.

The Netherlands international has now raised his tally to 11 goals in Serie A, and 13 in all competitions this season.

The source adds that Atalanta would be even more likely to uplift their valuation if they were to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

This would come as a blow to Juve’s hopes of striking a deal with the Bergamese club.

The Bianconeri can hardly afford to splash more than 60 million on a single player, especially after missing out on European football altogether this season.