Juventus has targeted Luis Muriel for some time, and Atalanta is moving to secure his future as fast as possible.

The striker is one of the most technically-gifted and experienced players in his role in Serie A.

Juve wanted to buy him at the end of last season, but La Dea did not sell and he remained with them for another season.

They remain interested and had been hopeful of adding him to their squad as a free agent in the summer.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Atalanta has triggered an extension on his current deal. He would now stay with them until 2024, meaning Juventus must pay a fee if they want to add him to their squad in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Muriel would be an experienced head to have in our dressing room. However, we already have Arkadiusz Milik in our squad, who is doing very well.

Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean are two other attacking options, so bringing Muriel to the club makes little sense.

He is struggling to play at Atalanta now, and the situation will be worse if he moves to Turin as a Juventus player.