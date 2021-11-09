Blow for Juventus as Barcelona boss makes target a ‘priority’

Newly appointed Barcelona boss Xavi has claimed that a new contract for Ousmane Dembele is a ‘priority’, with Juventus believed to be following developments.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has struggled to stay fit for long spells since joining the Spanish giants, and his future has come under the spotlight with his contract running into the final 12 months.

A number of clubs are believed to be monitoring the situation, including Juventus, but the new Barca boss has poured cold water on the speculative fire by claiming that his club will now be working to strike a deal with the forward, making his stay ‘a priority’.

“For me, Dembele can be the best in the world in his position by working,” Xavi is quoted as saying by Marca.

“I have no doubts that he can make a difference at Barcelona and be a world star. We have to help him. His renewal is a priority, of course.”

The player may well have other ideas, especially as his continued injury nightmare continues with Ousmane returning for less than 90 minutes of action before returning to the sidelines with another issue.

There is no guarantee that a change of scenery will bring an upturn in fortunes where his injuries are concerned however, which makes his signing a worry, but his outstanding ability means that he will not be shy of offers if he does decide that a new contract at the Camp Nou is not for him.

Can Juve afford to pay a high wage to someone who may not be available for long spells?

Patrick