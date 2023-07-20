Juventus has been handed a transfer blow in their bid to bring Franck Kessie back to Serie A, as Barcelona has other ideas about the Ivorian.

Juve is expected to discuss a move for him when both clubs meet in pre-season in the United States, but Barca may have found a better use for the midfielder.

Joao Felix recently admitted he wants to play for the Catalans and they also seem interested in the Atletico de Madrid striker, but money would be an issue.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals the La Liga holders are now exploring adding Kessie as a sweetener to their offer to the Madrid side to sign Felix. If this works, Juve will miss out on yet another top transfer target as the Bianconeri work on landing the best men for their group.

Juve FC Says

Kessie will be a superb signing for us and his experience in the Italian top flight means he would not have to take plenty of time to get used to what is required to do well in the league.

We can still clinch his signature if we convince him to move back to the country and he could turn down a move to Madrid to wear our black and white shirt.