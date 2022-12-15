Juventus has been long-term admirers of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and had been hopeful they can sign him for free at the end of this season.

The Brazilian-Italian was on their radar since he played for Napoli before moving to London to join the Blues and has entered the final year of his current deal with them.

The Premier League club has left it late to try to keep him, however, he remains one player that they cannot lose.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they have now opened talks with him over a contract extension as they bid to ensure he stays with them beyond this season.

Jorginho has always prioritized remaining at the London club, so this will come as a huge blow for Juve and they probably need to turn their attention to another player now.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho would be a superb signing for us if we add him to our squad, but the midfielder now seems likely to remain in London.

He does well for the Italian national team and his previous experience on the books of Napoli has prepared him to compete in Serie A.

We need to find another midfielder to add to our squad now instead of waiting to see if the talks between him and Chelsea will be successful.