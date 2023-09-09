Juventus has received an unfortunate setback as Federico Chiesa is set to return to the club after sustaining an injury while on international duty. Chiesa, who has been in excellent form for Juventus, was a key part of Luciano Spalletti’s first Italy squad and was expected to play a significant role for his national team in their upcoming matches.

Chiesa’s resurgence at Juventus has been promising, and Italy has been counting on him as they aim to defend their Euro 2020 title next year. However, a report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that he has suffered an injury and will return to Turin shortly. Italy’s national team management has already identified a replacement for him as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures.

Juve FC Says

The last thing we need now is to lose another key player to an injury and this is not good for us.

Chiesa has done well at the start of the season and is showing we can trust him again, so we do not want to lose him.

But injuries are inevitable and someone else must step up and fill the void he would leave behind if he cannot play our next game.

The club must be sure that he has made a full recovery before we field him in a game as he returns to the fold.