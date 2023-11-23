Juventus has received a setback in their efforts to have Danilo fit for their upcoming match against Inter Milan this weekend. The Brazilian captain has been sidelined with an injury for the past few weeks, and Juventus has keenly felt his absence.

Initial hopes were high that he would recover after the international break, and there were positive signs indicating progress in his rehabilitation. However, the former Manchester City player has encountered a setback in his recovery, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that he will need more time, confirming that he won’t be fit for the crucial game against Inter.

The report also suggests that Danilo may potentially miss the subsequent match between Juventus and Monza. While this news is undoubtedly disappointing for Juventus, the team, under the management of Max Allegri, has been performing well in recent weeks even in Danilo’s absence, showcasing the squad’s depth and adaptability.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is our captain for a reason, and we have missed him since he has been unavailable.

However, we have also coped well as the likes of Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani step up comfortably.

The game against Inter will be the biggest test they will face, but we back them to get a result.