Juventus has been hit with a significant setback as Danilo was forced to leave Brazil’s latest match due to a muscle injury, leading to his substitution.

It’s worth noting that Danilo has assumed the role of club captain following the departure of Leonardo Bonucci, a well-deserved recognition of his contributions. Danilo is known for his remarkable durability, having played in approximately 50 matches for the club last season, with his absences typically attributed to suspensions.

He is a mainstay in the starting lineup at the Allianz Stadium and a crucial player for the Brazil national team. However, a report on Football Italia suggests that his early exit from Brazil’s match against Venezuela was due to a muscle injury, and he will undergo tests to assess the extent of the issue.

This injury poses a significant challenge for Juventus, which has already grappled with several injury concerns this season. The club will undoubtedly hope that the injury is not a major issue and that Danilo can return to action swiftly.

Juve FC Says

Losing Danilo will undeniably be a huge blow for us, so we pray the problem is not serious.

The defender has been one of our most important players and a key man for us, but we have to be sure he is fit on his return before he plays.

If it is a minor problem, the clubs must give him time to heal instead of aggravating it.