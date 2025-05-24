Juventus may have suffered a significant setback as they prepare for their crucial clash against Venezia this weekend. With a Champions League spot at stake, this final fixture of the campaign is one they cannot afford to take lightly. A win will confirm their place in the top four, making it a must-win match for the Bianconeri.

Juventus Facing Defensive Doubt Ahead of Decisive Fixture

The players and staff are fully aware of what is at stake. After a season of ups and downs, they find themselves with their destiny in their own hands. The squad has trained with full focus and intensity, hoping to ensure nothing is left to chance. However, a key player may be missing from the line-up, and it could complicate their plans.

Renato Veiga, who joined Juventus on loan from Chelsea in January, has been one of the standout performers in recent months. The defender has impressed with consistent displays and quickly became an important figure in the team’s defensive setup. As the season draws to a close, he was expected to play a pivotal role in this decisive fixture.

Renato Veiga (Getty Images)

Injury Blow Could Sideline Veiga

Unfortunately, there is now doubt over his availability. Veiga did not train with the rest of the squad in their latest session, raising concerns about his fitness. This update has come at the worst possible time, especially since this could be his final appearance in a Juventus shirt before returning to his parent club.

As cited by Calciomercato, Veiga trained separately from the group due to an injury issue. This development has cast a shadow over what should be a focused build-up to a high-stakes game. Juventus will now wait anxiously for further assessments to determine whether he can feature.

If Veiga is ruled out, it will be a significant loss. His performances have played a key part in the club’s push for European qualification. The coaching staff may have to reshuffle the defence and rely on others to fill the void. Regardless of who starts, the team must come together and deliver one final performance to cap the season with Champions League qualification.