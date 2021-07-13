Blow for Juventus as defensive target looks to be heading to Germany

Juventus has been handed a transfer blow this summer with one of their transfer targets, Mitchel Bakker set to join Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the Dutchman, who currently plays club football at PSG.

He has struggled for playing time at the Parc des Princes and as they continue to bolster their squad, he could fall further down the pecking order in the coming campaign.

He plays as a left-back and Juve needs to strengthen that position by bringing in a solid deputy for Alex Sandro.

At 21, Bakker could play for the Bianconeri for a long time and would be the ideal long-term replacement for Sandro.

But L’Equipe via Calciomercato says he is on his way to Leverkusen and the announcement of the transfer is imminent.

PSG has been looking to offload some of their players after adding the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos to their squad this summer.

Juve might now have to turn to other transfer targets, but the transfer hasn’t been officially announced yet and they could still hijack the move if they can convince the youngster that joining them would be best for him.