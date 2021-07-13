Bakker Juventus
Transfer News

Blow for Juventus as defensive target looks to be heading to Germany

July 13, 2021 - 10:00 am

Juventus has been handed a transfer blow this summer with one of their transfer targets, Mitchel Bakker set to join Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the Dutchman, who currently plays club football at PSG.

He has struggled for playing time at the Parc des Princes and as they continue to bolster their squad, he could fall further down the pecking order in the coming campaign.

He plays as a left-back and Juve needs to strengthen that position by bringing in a solid deputy for Alex Sandro.

At 21, Bakker could play for the Bianconeri for a long time and would be the ideal long-term replacement for Sandro.

But L’Equipe via Calciomercato says he is on his way to Leverkusen and the announcement of the transfer is imminent.

PSG has been looking to offload some of their players after adding the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos to their squad this summer.

Juve might now have to turn to other transfer targets, but the transfer hasn’t been officially announced yet and they could still hijack the move if they can convince the youngster that joining them would be best for him.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Jorginho

Agent confirms Juventus target is staying in England for now

July 13, 2021
Manuel Locatelli

Juventus and Sassuolo still far away from reaching a compromise over Locatelli

July 13, 2021

Lazio boss Sarri eyeing raid on former club Juventus

July 12, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Okwe July 13, 2021 at 11:24 am

    All we hear about juve going for a player is always rum our….I don’t believe in juve for now trying to get a player done deals,any time u hear the Rumors another club have gotten them already.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.