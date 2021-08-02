Blow for Juventus as exit-linked midfielder resisting move

Aaron Ramsey is claimed to be resisting a move to Wolves this summer, despite strong claims that he is surplus to requirements at Juventus.

The Old Lady are not in the best financial position following the Coronavirus pandemic, alongside a number of European heavyweights, and many clubs are focused on trimming their budgets at present.

One who appears high on the priority list to move on is Welshman Ramsey, who is claimed to be on a whopping £400,000 per week, and interest from Wolves would surely have been welcomed.

CalcioMercato insists that the 30 year-old is resisting such a move however, which could well affect Juve’s summer plans, with the club already working on bringing both Miralem Pjanic and Manuel Locatelli in.

The former left the club last summer, as part of a double-deal which saw Arthur move in the opposite direction, but Ronald Koeman failed to find a regular starting role in midfield for him, and he is now believed to be available for an early exit.

Without freeing up funds however, it remains to be seen whether we will be able to secure both deals as we juggle our limited financial muscle.

Could Ramsey push to stay at the club? Could the hierarchy sanction the two signings without any further outgoings?

Patrick