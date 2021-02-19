Blow for Juventus as experienced target eyes new contract

Juventus have been strongly linked with a deal to bring Sergio Ramos to Italy this summer, but he is now claimed to be keen on staying with Real Madrid.

The Spaniard remains as his club’s captain, but he is nearing the end of his current contract.

With only months remaining on his current deal, there has been claims that there was tensions between the player and the club.

Only days ago it was reiterated that Ramos would be leaving, with the club and player in agreement that he is still deserving of one more big pay day, but that Real Madrid were not willing to offer it to him.

But today there appears to be a distinct change in direction, with Ramos supposed claimed to be keen to stay with his current club beyond the summer.

This will come as a blow to a host of clubs who had hopes of signing him for free in the coming window, with reports in Spain (via TuttoJuve) linking Juventus with a move, although the two parties will still need to agree a new deal before a line can be drawn under the situation.

There could still be life in Sergio’s exit should the club not meet his demands, and Juventus will no doubt continue to monitor the situation.

