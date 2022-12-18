Juventus has been named one of the clubs chasing the signature of Sofyan Amrabat after his stunning performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder has been in terrific form for Morocco as they became the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

He and several of his teammates were in the form of their lives to help the African nation reach that stage, and their performances will earn them big moves away from their present employers.

Juve had been hopeful they could add Amrabat to their squad from Fiorentina as a replacement for the outgoing Adrien Rabiot.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals La Viola is not interested in selling him, instead they will trigger a one-year contract extension on his deal to keep him with them until 2025.

Juve FC Says

Every club will want to keep any of their players who have had a terrific World Cup and Fiorentina is no different.

However, they will still sell him for the right price. On the contrary, triggering an extension only helps them to demand a bigger transfer fee when a suitor comes to sign him.

If we are serious about adding him to our squad, then we must be prepared to spend big to make La Viola listen to our offer, especially if other suitors become serious as well.