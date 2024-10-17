Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez is reportedly set to spend additional time on the sidelines, which will see him miss out on the Derby d’Italia clash against Inter at the end of the month.

The 26-year-old was one of nine summer signings who joined Thiago Motta’s first team. He made the switch from Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season in a deal that will cost the Bianconeri circa 35 million euros.

Gonzalez cemented himself as a regular starter swiftly following his arrival, featuring as a right winger in Motta’s 4-2-3-1 formation. However, the Argentine was dealt with an injury blow in the first minutes of the Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig. This occurred shortly following Gleison Bremer’s horrific ACL injury.

Luckily, Nico’s knock was significantly less dramatic, but it still deprived the Bianconeri of the services of an important player.

According to Italian journalist Fabiana Della Valle (via JuventusNews24), Gonzalez will miss the next two encounters against Lazio and then Stuttgart in the Champions League. And while he was hoping to recover for the Derby d’Italia, this is becoming an unlikely scenario.

The source also expects him to miss the ensuing midweek Serie A fixture against Parma on October 30th. His most likely return date is on November 2nd when the Bianconeri travel to Udine.

Gonzalez has thus far made four appearances in Serie A, but has yet to make any direct goal contribution. Nevertheless, he managed to score his first goal for the club and provide his maiden assist in the 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on the opening day of the Champions League.

With the former Fiorentina man out of action, Motta will primarily resort to the services of Francisco Conceicao, albeit the latter will be serving a one-match this weekend against Lazio.