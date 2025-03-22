Juventus has been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Jonathan David, as the striker runs down his contract at Lille and is set to leave the French club at the end of this season.

David has been in exceptional form for several seasons, and his final campaign at Lille has been no different, with the Canadian forward continuing to impress. Juventus has been keeping an eye on David, considering him as a potential addition to their squad for the upcoming season. The Bianconeri are also contemplating offloading Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic, with both strikers’ futures at the club now uncertain.

While David has not signed a new contract with Lille, Kolo Muani has struggled to maintain the high level of performance he showed earlier in the season, particularly in front of goal. Juventus had hoped to keep him permanently, but his lack of goals in recent games may lead the club to reconsider their stance. The club will be watching closely as the season draws to a close, and if Kolo Muani’s goal-scoring form does not improve, they may decide to part ways with him.

David, on the other hand, has the qualities Juventus needs: a proven goal scorer with the ability to make the team stronger. The Bianconeri remain keen on bringing him to Turin, but it seems that David already has his sights set on another destination. Speaking about his preferred future destination, David recently shared his thoughts with Calciomercato:

“The Premier League is much faster and more physical than all the other leagues. However, I grew up watching La Liga and it is my favourite league. It is the league I like to watch the most, and one day, I would like to play there.”

On Barcelona being his dream club, David added: “It has always been the team of my dreams. When you grow up rooting for a team, you dream of playing for them.”

While David’s potential arrival could significantly improve Juventus’ attacking options, it seems that his heart may be set on a move to La Liga, with Barcelona being his long-time favourite club. This could potentially leave Juventus looking for alternative targets, as the attacker appears more inclined to make a move to Spain rather than Italy.

Despite this, Juventus remains hopeful that they can still make a move for David, but they will likely face stiff competition from other top clubs, including those in La Liga.