Blow for Juventus as key man set to miss Monza clash

Juventus will be without Federico Chiesa for their Serie A game against Monza as Max Allegri confirms the attacker is not fit enough to play.

Chiesa spent most of 2022 on the sidelines with a long-term injury and has only just made a recovery.

The Bianconeri have been keen to ensure he works his way back to full fitness with no one rushing him.

Although he started the matches against Napoli and Monza, the Bianconeri gaffer says he suffered a minor problem and will be rested for the game.

Allegri said via Football Italia:

“Chiesa won’t be available because he’s dealing with flexor fatigue in the operated leg. It’s something normal and he will be back against Lazio on Thursday.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the finest players at Juventus now and his return from injury means we have a solid squad to pick from, but we must not rush him.

The attacker does well when fully fit and we must remember he has just recovered from a long-term problem, so he needs to take his time and pay attention to his body.

In his absence, we still have a strong group of players who will make the team proud when they step on the pitch against the boys from Brianza.