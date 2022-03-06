Blow for Juventus as key star suffers yet another injury setback

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has suffered yet another injury, and is not expected to be available for today’s fixture with Spezia.

The Argentine had announced that he was ready to make his return to action when speaking on Thursday, but that is no longer believed to be an option.

Max Allegri stated in his pre-match press conference on Saturday that Paulo had suffered his latest setback, and will no longer be ready for today’s fixture.

“Paulo Dybala left training early yesterday,” Allegri admitted during his pre-match press conference (as translated by Juventus.com). “He felt some pain in his thigh, so he won’t be available tomorrow. We’re trying our best to understand the nature of his injuries.”

The manager also added that he is considering giving rest to Dusan Vlahovic, with Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata possibly to line up alongside each other in attack.

He added: “I am considering whether to give Vlahovic a breather tomorrow and have him start on the bench. If Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean are picked, they can play off each other as two strikers.”