Blow for Juventus as key target believed to be considering PSG

Paul Pogba is claimed to be considering a move to Paris Saint-Germain when he leaves Manchester United at the end of the season, despite interest from Juventus.

The Red Devils have refused to consider offers for the former World Cup winners signature in previous windows, and now look set to lose him on a free transfer(for the second time).

Pogba previously quit Old Trafford back in 2012 to move to Turin where he became a household name, quickly becoming an integral player in our side which went onto four consecutive Serie A titles with him. He eventually left to return to his former club in a then-world record transfer.

That fairy tale hasn’t quite worked out well however, with just one Europa League and one EFL Cup to boast from his time there thus far, and having regularly come under scrutiny for his work ethic and consistency from the British press.

The Old Lady are now believed to be keen on landing Pogba once again on another free transfer, but Mundo Deportivo claims he is considering a move to France to play alongside his international team-mates.

Gazzetta dello Sport previously reported (as stated at Calciomercato) said that the midfielder had placed the Bianconeri at the top of his list of next destinations next summer however.

Pogba would be a huge boost to our current options in the middle of the park, with some creativity having been lacking in recent seasons, while we have also rotated our crop on a regular basis as players come in and out of form.

His arrival could well bring continuity as well as quality to our options, and I can’t help but feel him alone added to our current squad would make us the complete package.

Patrick