Blow for Juventus as latest mega-rich club Newcastle join race for forward

Newcastle are believed to be targeting a move to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, who is also believed to be a target for Juventus.

The winger has struggled with injuries since leaving Borussia Dortmund in 2017, and could well consider the chance to leave his nightmare behind him.

Ousmane is into the final season of his playing deal at the Camp Nou, and it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to extend his time there.

While the Old Lady were believed to be keen on striking a deal to land him on a potential free transfer in the coming summer, they may have their work cut out with Newcastle having entered the race.

The Toon are the latest club to be taken over by mega-rich owners, and may well look to splash that cash on a monster contract for Dembele who would likely represent their club’s first marquee signing should they manage to get the deal over the line.

Considering the pace that the English Premier League is played at, switching from Spain to England is hardly likely to bring an upturn in fortunes for Dembele on the injury front however, although Goal claims that he is open to such a move.

In Italy however, many players are able to play late into their 30s and sometimes even into their 40s with a more technical approach to playing ball, something that should pose as attractive to Ousmane.

On the flip side, his injuries may also have him worried that he may be destined for a short career, and he may well simply look to take up the best financial package offered to him, which would likely work against us.

Should Juve pull out all the stops to land Dembele?

Patrick