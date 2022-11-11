Savic
Transfer News

Blow for Juventus as Lazio close in on keeping their target on a new deal

November 11, 2022 - 2:30 pm

Juventus has been handed a transfer blow as it appears Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is closing in on a new Lazio deal.

The Serbian midfielder has been one of the finest players in his position in Serie A over the last few seasons.

His performances have seen top clubs around Europe circle and Juve wants to win the race for his signature.

However, it has not been an easy pursuit, with Lazio insisting they pay a huge transfer fee and Juve does not have all the money.

The Biancoceleste has been intent on not selling him, except a big-money offer arrives because they consider him a key member of their team.

They are now close to keeping him and a report via Tuttomercatoweb reveals the midfielder will likely sign a new deal worth around 5m euros per season.

Juve FC Says

Lazio will struggle if they lose Milinkovic-Savic and that could be the reason they still want to keep him.

The midfielder also seems settled at the club and it will take a lot of effort for him to join us.

Firstly, we must agree to pay Lazio’s transfer fee, which is not little. If the midfielder continues to be expensive for our budget, then we can move on to other targets.

