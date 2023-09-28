Juventus has held a long-standing interest in Nicolo Zaniolo; however, it appears challenging for them to secure his signature at the moment.

After departing AS Roma for Galatasaray during the January transfer window, Zaniolo has since made a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

During the last transfer window, Zaniolo publicly expressed his lifelong support for Juventus, indicating his desire to play for the club. Nonetheless, Juventus faced financial constraints during that transfer window, which limited their ability to bring in new players.

Zaniolo appears to be relishing his time in the Premier League with Aston Villa and has recently discussed his future. One of his comments has raised concerns for Juventus regarding their chances of signing him.

The attacker said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Let’s say that here the structures are a little more advanced than the Italian ones, the football is very different. In Italy more tactics and waiting and study, here more proactive football. For my characteristics, I think this football is better than the Italian one As soon as I arrived I immediately understood the importance and history of a club like Aston Villa and I got to work.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has been on our radar for a long time and is a player we would like to have in our squad, but it would be hard to take him away from Villa if he is comfortable there.

They have more money and he seems happy to compete in the Premier League.