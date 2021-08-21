Blow for Juventus as Man City’s £60M asking price revealed

Manchester City are claimed to be in want of £60 Million to part ways with defender Aymeric Laporte, who is claimed to be of interest to Juventus.

The Old Lady allowed Merih Demiral to leave and join Atalanta this summer, which saw Daniele Rugani promoted to fourth choice in defence, but the latter is currently linked with an exit also.

Radu Dragusin has also been touted as a potential back-up option also, but he is believed to be closing in on a loan move away also, which could well open the door for the Old Lady to bring in another alternative.

Aymeric Laporte has been linked with a potential move to Juve this summer, having fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad, with both John Stones and Ruben Dias predominantly starting at CB, while Nathan Ake has started the new campaign alongside the Portuguese thus far.

We may have to look elsewhere however with the latest report in the DailyMail claiming that the Spain international will only be allowed to leave for £60 Million in the current window, just over what they paid for his arrival in 2018, as agreed with the player ahead of the window.

Patrick