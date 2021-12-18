Blow for Juventus as manager tips target to sign new deal

Juventus have been linked with a deal to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, but manager Xavi believes he could persuade him into signing a new deal.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger is into the final year of his contract at present, and will be allowed to talk to clubs outside of Spain about a potential free transfer in the coming months.

The Old Lady are believed to be amongst those interested in landing the France international on a potential move in the summer, but Barcelona appear to have other ideas as they look to tie their asset down to a new deal.

Xavi insists he is feeling positive after talking with his player, although I can’t say I’m personally convinced.

“Yesterday I had a meeting with him,” the Barca boss said (via TuttoJuve). “I am optimistic, he is happy and wants to continue with us. He plays well and creates many chances giving us a lot. He is a player who can make a difference. I’m sure he can renew.”

Earlier in the season, the Fiorentina boss was confident of extending the deal of Dusan Vlahovic before he had to backtrack, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see more of the same here.

Whether we can land him from the other vultures out there who will no doubt be lining up their own offers for his signature is another story however, but he would be a great signing if we could make it happen (and keep him fit).

Patrick