Blow for Juventus as midfield target set on Spain move

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has apparently made his preference for a move to Spain known amidst interest from Juventus as well as a host of Premier League sides.

The midfielder will enter into the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season, and is thoroughly expected to leave for pastures new. While the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked with moves, he will supposedly push for a move to La Liga instead with Real Madrid a proposed destination.

🇧🇪 Infos #mercato: ⚪️ Alors qu’il devrait quitter #LeicesterCity cet été, Youri #Tielemans aurait confié à son entourage sa préférence pour un départ vers l’Espagne. Le #RealMadrid, intéressé, pourrait se positionner concrètement dans les prochaines semaines… À suivre. #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/i2g5BPT6p6 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) May 1, 2022

The midfield is likely to be high on the priority list for Juventus, and Tielemans could have been a great signing for us. It remains to be seen just how much he will cost this summer, with clubs unlikely to be willing to pay over the odds for a player in their last year of their contracts, which could well mean that he doesn’t end up getting his move if Leicester decide to play hardball.

While our chances of signing him this summer could stem on others not entering into the running, his future could run beyond the summer, and he could potentially be a big free transfer target next summer instead.

Do you think he’ll get his desired move to Real?

Patrick