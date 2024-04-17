Juventus has been tracking Mattia Zaccagni for several months, with hopes of securing his signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Lazio midfielder has one season remaining on his current contract in Rome and was widely expected to depart at the end of this term.

While Lazio expressed a desire to retain him, Zaccagni’s reluctance to extend his contract gave Juventus confidence that they could secure his services.

Given Juventus’s reputation as a preferred destination for many Italian players, they were optimistic about signing Zaccagni when his contract expired.

However, Juventus has suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of him as Zaccagni has entered talks with Lazio and appears inclined to remain with the club.

With Felipe Anderson already set to depart at the end of the season, Lazio is determined to retain Zaccagni’s services at all costs.

Their sporting director, Angelo Fabiani, has now delivered an update on his future and it is a blow to Juventus. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“With Zaccagni there was a handshake, we worked until late at night with president Lotito. There will be an official announcement soon. I have to say one thing in favor of this boy: he really wanted to stay at Lazio. We want people with such mentality who want to give everything for this club.”

Juve FC Says

We have been one of the top clubs in the country for a long time, and most players are delighted when we want to sign them.

However, losing Zaccagni will not hurt, and there are alternative players to follow in our bid to sign an attacking midfielder.