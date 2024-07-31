Monza was the only club with serious interest in Wojciech Szczęsny as Juventus looks to find a new home for the Polish goalkeeper.

He was their reliable number one until the end of last season, and the Bianconeri valued his performance.

However, Thiago Motta wants a goalkeeper who can play from the back, leading Juve to sign Michele di Gregorio, who is now their first choice.

Mattia Perin will remain as the second choice, but Szczęsny cannot be a third-choice goalkeeper, especially given that he is one of the club’s top earners.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper missed the opportunity to move to Al Nassr, and Monza initially wanted to include him in their squad.

However, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Monza has now opted for Keylor Navas, a decision that is a significant setback for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are now left with Szczęsny and must find another club willing to take him, even if it means contributing to his 6.5 million euros net salary per season.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczesny is still a fantastic goalkeeper and he will surely find a new home before this transfer window closes, but the earlier that happens, the better it will be for us.