Juventus is desperate to offload Wojciech Szczęsny this summer after removing him from their project.

Michele di Gregorio has replaced the Polish goalkeeper as the first-choice, and the Bianconeri want him to leave.

Juve missed a chance to sell him to Al Nassr earlier in the transfer window, and the goalkeeper has not attracted any other suitors since then.

Monza is the other club showing interest in his signature, but they were expected to struggle to land him.

Szczęsny is one of the highest earners at Juventus, so the Bianconeri would be fortunate to find a club willing to match his salary.

There is no indication that Monza can meet his wage demands, but reports suggested Juve might agree to cover part of his wages if Monza became serious about signing him.

However, a report from Il Bianconero reveals that Monza has now turned their attention to another goalkeeper.

The report claims they now want to sign Udinese’s Marco Silvestri and make him a key part of their squad.

This development could lead Monza to abandon their interest in Szczęsny for the time being, which is a significant setback for the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny is still a good goalkeeper, and it is baffling that we are struggling to offload him from our squad.