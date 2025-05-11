Newcastle United have no desire to part ways with Sandro Tonali who emerged as a main transfer target in recent months.

The Italy international joined the Magpies in the summer of 2023 after completing a switch from his beloved Milan for €59 million.

The midfielder’s first season in the Premier League was wrecked by a playing suspension for his part in the betting scandal that rocked Italian football. Tonali and Nicolo Fagioli were the poster boys of his forgettable episode.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old bounced back with a solid 2024/25 campaign, playing an instrumental role in Newcastle’s push for a Champions League berth. This season, he has made 42 appearances in all competitions, contributing with five goals and three assists.

Juventus revived interest in Sandro Tonali

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tonali’s exploits haven’t gone unnoticed, as Juventus have decided to rekindle their old interest in the former Brescia player.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their midfield department, as Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz have failed to live up to expectations this season.

Hence, Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly identified Tonali as his dream signing alongside his old Napoli pupil, Victor Osimhen.

But according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, the Serie A giants are unlikely to land the Italy international, as Newcastle consider him ‘unsellable’.

Newcastle won’t listen to Sandro Tonali offers

The transfer market expert revealed as much during his latest video update on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel.

The Premier League boys still hold a strong leverage on the situation, as they have the player under contract until June 2028.

Therefore, Juventus shouldn’t try to establish any contacts with Tonali and his entourage, as it would prove to be a waste of time as long as Newcastle have made their stance clear on the situation.

Instead, Giuntoli and Co. are expected to turn their attention towards alternative profiles.