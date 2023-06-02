Blow for Juventus as one of their managerial targets signs a contract extension

Juventus has faced a setback in their pursuit of Raffaele Palladino as their potential manager, as he has signed a new contract with Monza, as reported by TuttoJuve.

Palladino, a former Juventus player, has enjoyed success as a manager in Serie A this season, guiding Monza to secure their status in the Italian top flight for another season.

Monza achieved impressive results throughout the campaign, including defeating Juventus twice in the league.

With Max Allegri’s position as Juventus manager under threat after two trophyless seasons, the club is considering various managerial options, including Palladino.

However, Monza is determined to keep hold of their manager and has now dealt a blow to Juventus by announcing that Palladino has signed a new contract, extending his stay with the club until 2024.

Juve FC Says

Monza has done the right thing and we probably need Palladino to spend another season with them before he is ready to manage our team.

Perhaps he would win a trophy and do even greater things with that team to show he is not a flash in the pan.