Blow for Juventus as Premier League team makes offer for target

West Ham United have launched a 7 Million euro offer for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, a striker of interest to Juventus.

The Polish international has fallen out with his current employers, resulting in his exclusion from their quota for both the Europa League and Serie A, having refused to extend his contract.

Napoli have since failed to offload him, with his contract set to an end come the summer, and his departure appears certain one way or another.

Marseille are also amongst the leaders in the race for his signature, but Juve’s need for additions in attack have been increased in recent days.

Paulo Dybala succumbed to injury in the win over Sassuolo on Sunday, and is expected to miss around three weeks, while Alvaro Morata has only managed four minutes of action in 2021 thus far having struggled with a muscle injury.

The Old Lady had already made signing a striker one of their priorities this month following the constant threat to the availability of their players to the Coronavirus, which currently has blame for three key first-team players being unavailable.

Juventus may now need to convince Napoli to accept their offer over the offers from the two alternatives which appears unlikely given the rivalry, assuming the reports from CalcioNapoli24 prove to be true.

Patrick