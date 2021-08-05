Blow for Juventus as PSG look to raise 75-100M euro to sign target

Paris Saint-Germain are claimed to be looking to bring in 75-100 Million euro in order to cover the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, a player strongly linked with Juventus.

The midfielder previously left the Red Devils to join the Old Lady, leaving Old Trafford as a youngster and becoming a world class talent in Turin.

Pogba later returned to Manchester for a world record fee, but he hasn’t had the desired impact back in the Premier League, and has long-been linked with a switch back to Juventus, and those links have intensified in recent years as he closes in on the end of his current contract.

We may not be in the running for his signature however if the reports in Saber Desfarges(via TuttoJuve) prove to be true, with a 75-100 Million investment needed to land the France international. We certainly don’t have that cash this summer available, and with PSG looking to strike such a deal, we look set to miss out altogether.

Patrick