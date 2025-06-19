Randal Kolo Muani has been in good form as of late, but his exploits could return to haunt Juventus, with Paris Saint-Germain considering new plans.

The French striker found himself an outcast at Luis Enrique’s court, so he signed for the Bianconeri on a dry loan in January.

In recent weeks, Juventus were able to strike a new agreement with the European giants, allowing them to keep the 26-year-old until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup.

While the two clubs haven’t decided on the player’s future for next season, it is widely believed that terms have already been discussed, with the parties agreeing to reconvene later in the summer, most likely after the end of the global tournament.

Juventus keen to keep Kolo Muani for next season

Getty Images

In the meantime, Kolo Muani has been showing his worth on the pitch. The attacker had endured an 11-match goal drought, but regained his scoring touch just in time to help Juventus secure a Top Four finish in Serie A.

On Wednesday, the France international bagged a brace and was named the MVP in Juve’s 5-0 demolition of Al Ain on the opening matchday of the Club World Cup.

According to Calciomercato, the striker’s exploits haven’t gone unnoticed, so PSG are now pondering new terms.

PSG now want to sell Kolo Muani outright

While the Ligue 1 giants were initially willing to consider a new loan with an obligation to buy, they now believe that selling Kolo Muani on a permanent transfer would be more profitable.

This would be a blow for Juventus who were planning to defer the cost of this operation until the 2026/27 season, while spending their transfer kitty on other targets.

Hence, an agreement with PSG might not be as simple as initially envisioned.