Blow for Juventus as Roma attempts to heal rift between Mourinho and Karsdorp

Juventus has been handed a transfer blow in their bid to add Rick Karsdorp to their squad in January or at the end of this season.

The defender had fallen out with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma, with the gaffer branding him a traitor just before the World Cup break.

He also said he didn’t want to work with the Dutchman again and that gave Juventus encouragement to pursue a move for him.

However, that transfer might not happen. The Bianconeri want to sign him in January on loan for the rest of the season and make the move permanent in the summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Roma is now looking to keep him around and they want him and the manager to make peace.

The club is in talks with both parties to see how they can end their problems and work with each other again.

Juve FC Says

Karsdorp would have been a top signing for us. However, we must turn our attention to another target now.

We know the top clubs in Serie A do not want to do business with us, so signing Karsdorp was never going to be easy.

There are other players who can join us and make an impact just like him, but we must act fast.