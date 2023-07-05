Blow for Juventus as Romano confirms Frattesi to Inter Milan is almost a done deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, it appears that Juventus has missed out on signing Davide Frattesi, as the midfielder is now on the verge of joining Inter Milan.

Frattesi has garnered significant interest from various Serie A clubs this summer, including Inter Milan, AS Roma, AC Milan, and Juventus, all vying for his services.

Unfortunately for Juventus, they have been slow in their pursuit of Frattesi, and now they risk losing him to Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri, who recently sold Marcelo Brozovic to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, have utilised the funds from that sale to make progress in securing Frattesi’s transfer.

Romano suggests that Inter Milan is now on the brink of completing the signing, as they are closing in on an agreement to finalise the deal.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi was there for the taking for much of this transfer window, but we have struggled to get in the race.

The delay in naming a new sporting director for the group did not help our efforts to land the midfielder.

Now we have to deal with looking at alternatives and we should have more players on our list, which will make it easy for us to get a new midfielder through the door before the transfer window slams shut.