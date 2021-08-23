Blow for Juventus as summer signing set to miss around a month of action

Juventus forward Kaio Jorge could miss around a month of playing time after succumbing to injury in training.

The Brazilian youngster joined from Santos this summer and was an unused substitute in our opening Serie A match with Udinese on Sunday, and now looks set to have his debut delayed further thanks to injury.

The Old Lady confirmed the setback on their official website, adding that they will reassess the extent of his injury in early September.

“Due to a muscle problem reported at the end of today’s training session, Kaio Jorge underwent diagnostic tests at J | Medical which revealed a medium-grade lesion of the rectus femoris of the left thigh,” the report reads.

“In 10 days, he will undergo new exams to define his recovery period.”

We are all keen to see what Jorge can bring to the club, arriving with a strong following having gazumped other offers to land his signature, but it will be a shame that he will now have to recover from an injury and miss the coming training sessions also.

His absence also means that if Cristiano Ronaldo is allowed to leave, we could be down to just two options at CF until Jorge recovers.

Italian TV(via Football.Italia) added that these injuries usually take around 30 days to recover from.

Patrick