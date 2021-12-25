Blow for Juventus as target agrees Spain move

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has supposedly agreed a move to Sevilla for January, despite interest from Juventus.

The Old Lady was believed to be keen on a deal to sign the Red Devil in the coming window with him seemingly losing his first-team role at Old Trafford.

Any chance of landing him now appears to be off with TuttoMercatoWeb reporting that he already has a deal in place to join Seville instead.

Juventus will still be expected to bring in a forward to add to our goal threat, with us strongly lacking in that department so far this term.

We have outscored just one of the teams inside the top 13 in the division thus far, while Cristiano Ronaldo´s summer departure was never dealt with sufficiently.

While nobody is expecting a player to come in and match CR7’s output, it is astonishingly obvious that work is needed to be done in the coming window to assure we have the tools to mount a serious bid to at worst come fourth in the division.

We have scraped the bare minimum at this point to keep within touching distance of the Champions League places, but the current squad is definitely lacking…

Could Martial have been a big boost to our attacking options?

Patrick