Blow for Juventus as target is set to remain at Chelsea

Juventus is one of the clubs who have targeted N’Golo Kante for much of this season as the midfielder negotiated a new deal with Chelsea.

The Frenchman has spent much of this season out of action because of an injury and it seemed he would not get a new Blues deal.

This alerted Juventus and several other European sides, considering the pedigree of the World Cup winner.

However, Chelsea has been in talks with his representatives for some time and seems to have found a breakthrough.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Kante is set to remain on the books of the Blues for another two seasons.

It claims the Blues expect him to extend his stay with a two-year contract.

Juve FC Says

Kante is a world-class midfielder who will raise the standards at the Allianz Stadium if we can add him to our squad.

However, the midfielder has been injury-prone, which should be a problem for us.

We have already struggled to get Paul Pogba to stay fit since he moved to the club and it makes almost no sense for us to add another injury-prone player to our squad.

Kante is great, but it will be embarrassing to have him and Pogba spending time on the treatment table and chatting with each other instead of playing on the pitch.