Securing the services of Valentin Barco is becoming increasingly challenging for Juventus, as the Argentine youngster appears poised to remain with Boca Juniors.

Barco has been a target for the Bianconeri for several months and had also been linked with potential moves to Manchester City and Brighton in the Premier League during the previous transfer window.

However, he ultimately did not make a move during the last European transfer window, leaving Juventus hopeful that they could still secure his signature in the upcoming one.

Nevertheless, Boca Juniors has consistently expressed its desire to retain him and has been actively working on a new contract for the highly-regarded left-back.

A report on Calciomercato now suggests that Juventus might miss out on signing Barco because his current club is nearing an agreement on a new deal with him.

According to the report, Boca Juniors is confident that Barco will commit to a new contract, and as a result, his release clause is expected to increase by a minimum of 10 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Barco is still just 19 and might need to spend another year in Argentina before moving to Europe.

The youngster will get better during that period because if he moves to Juve now, he will struggle to play, as we have more than enough options on that wing.

If we return in the summer, he will be an even better player.