Juventus has been linked with a move for Rick Karsdorp after he fell out with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma, and it seemed the AS Roma boss would no longer select him for action.

This gave Juventus hopes that they could sign him in the January transfer window on loan with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Mourinho had reportedly told him to find a new club, but Roma has been mediating between him and the manager and asked him to return to training.

He missed their camp in Asia and the club fined him. Now he has returned to training in a blow to Juve, which could be a sign that things have changed.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is a part of their squad for their training camp in Portugal.

Juve FC Says

Karsdorp would be a good addition to the Juve squad, but until the club forces him out, he remains a player of Roma and we need to turn to other targets now.

He is not the only right-back we have on our list, now is the time to forget about adding him to our squad while looking to add other players to it.