Blow for Juventus as their Serie A midfield target prefers Real Madrid

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the midfielder continues to deliver some of the finest performances in Italian football.

Lazio has denied him a move to a bigger club over the years and continues to push him to pen a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, SMS wants out as he enters the last year of his engagement with them and seems unlikely to extend his stay with the Biancocelesti.

A report on Calciomercato.it insists he is leaving Rome, which should be a good piece of news for Juventus. However, that is not the case.

The report reveals SMS wants to play for Real Madrid and it has always been his dream to one day turn out for the Spanish club.

He hopes the Champions League holders will join the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

It is hard to compete against Madrid and the La Liga side is a dream club for most footballers around the world.

However, it does not seem like they also have an interest in the Serbian, which opens the door for us to add SMS to our squad at the end of the season.

But we must not believe we will be his automatic second choice because other sides on the continent also like the midfielder.