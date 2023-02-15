Blow for Juventus as their target agrees a Barcelona move

Juventus has suffered yet another transfer blow as they look set to miss out on a target.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for several players as they continue to work towards becoming the top side in Serie A again.

Max Allegri’s men have struggled for form in the last two terms and it is not unconnected to the shape of their players.

They have lost some fine players in the last few transfer windows and more could leave in the summer as well.

This has opened the door for them to add new men to their squad and one of their targets is Evan Ndicka.

The Frenchman is running down his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt, which gives Juve a good chance to sign him for free.

However, a report via Football Italia reveals Barcelona has beaten the Bianconeri to the defender’s signature and he has agreed to a deal with the Spanish side.

Juve FC Says

Barca is a top club like Juventus and they can easily attract top talents to their side, so we need to act fast.

Because the deal has not been announced yet, we can hijack it and if he is a top target for us, now is the time to move on him.