Juventus have been monitoring Nahuel Molina for some time, with the club keen to strengthen their options at right back before the close of the transfer window. The Argentinian defender, who currently plays in Spain, was previously open to the idea of a return to Serie A. However, as the deadline approaches, the situation surrounding his future appears to have shifted.

Molina has struggled to secure regular playing time at his current club, leading to speculation that he could push for a move elsewhere to guarantee more minutes on the pitch. For much of the season, Juventus were seen as a likely destination, with discussions reportedly taking place over the possibility of bringing him to Turin. His versatility and defensive qualities were viewed as ideal attributes to provide depth and competition in the squad.

Change of Stance from Molina

In recent weeks, Molina appeared open to the prospect of moving to Juventus, giving the Bianconeri optimism that a deal could be completed before the window closed. However, according to Tuttojuve, the defender has now reconsidered his position and is leaning towards remaining in Spain. While Juventus continue to view him as a valuable addition, Molina’s decision complicates their plans to reinforce the right side of their defence.

The report suggests that even without the promise of guaranteed minutes, Molina prefers to stay and fight for his place. This represents a notable change in approach, especially given earlier indications that a transfer was appealing to him. Juventus, therefore, faces the possibility of ending the transfer window without securing the defensive reinforcement they had identified.

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Options Moving Forward

For Juventus, the uncertainty surrounding Molina highlights the challenges of the final days of the market. While they remain interested in him, they must also consider alternative options should a deal fail to materialise. The Bianconeri had earmarked Molina as one of their priority targets, but with his stance shifting, their recruitment team may be forced to adjust their plans quickly.

Molina would undoubtedly add quality and experience to the Juventus backline, but even in Turin there would be no absolute guarantee of regular playing time. His decision to remain in Spain, if confirmed, could close the door on this transfer for the time being, leaving Juventus to continue their search for reinforcements elsewhere.