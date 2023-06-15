Blow for Juventus as their target makes playing in the Champions League a must

Juventus has encountered a setback in their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez, as a recent report suggests that the player will only consider leaving Madrid for a club participating in the Champions League.

Juventus views Vazquez as a potential addition to strengthen their right-wing position, especially with the potential departure of Juan Cuadrado. Vazquez’s contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the following season, which could potentially facilitate his departure from the club.

However, the latest information from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that Vazquez has communicated his preference to join a team competing in the Champions League. Since Juventus failed to qualify for the competition in the upcoming campaign, it appears that Vazquez is not inclined to join Juve at least during this transfer window.

This development poses a challenge for Juventus, as they seek a suitable replacement for Cuadrado and consider potential reinforcements for their squad.

Juve FC Says

Not playing in the Champions League will impact so many things at this club and missing out on Vazquez will be very hurtful.

The defender is a fine player who has won several trophies at Real Madrid, so he will move to Turin as a very experienced player if we can pull off the transfer.