Juventus have been interested in Davide Frattesi for some time and the midfielder could leave Sassuolo at the end of this season.

The Black and Greens have some of the top Italian talents on their books and he is one of them.

Juventus signed Manuel Locatelli from them last season and Frattesi is a player on their radar.

Several clubs also want to sign him, including Inter Milan, but the midfielder could break their heart and that of Juve.

He has spoken about his career recently and revealed he has a preference for his next club, which is AS Roma.

Frattesi said via Il Bianconero:

‘Rome? After the summer disappointment I’ll make it, because for me it would be the fulfillment of a journey’.

Frattesi has been one of the finest players in Serie A in the last few seasons and will undoubtedly play for a big club.

His desire to play for Roma is a blow, but it takes two to tango and Roma might not be interested in a move for him.

This will leave him with no choice but to choose another club to join, which could be us.

But he doesn’t seem to be an important target for us now, which means we could do without buying him.