Juventus has been handed a transfer blow as Marco Asensio reiterates his desire to stay at Real Madrid.

The Bianconeri want to sign the Spaniard, who could be out of a contract at the end of this season.

He and Madrid have had discussions about extending his contract, but they are not making progress on that front.

This had given Juve hope he could be available to sign, but the attacker remains hopeful he will reach an agreement on a new deal with the Spaniards.

In a new interview, he spoke about his future and reiterated he wanted to stay in Madrid if he could.

He said via Calciomercato:

“I’ve always tried to give my best, we’ll see the future. The club decides. It’s not just up to me. After the World Cup, we will both make a decision. What if I want to renew? I hope it can happen, so I will be very happy at Real Madrid for many years: if it were up to me, I would stay another ten years with the white t-shirt.”

Juve FC Says

Asensio is one of the finest attackers around and he will greatly improve our playing squad if he makes the move.

He has won multiple Champions League crowns, a competition we are desperate to win.

If he joins us now, we will get better, but Madrid might act on his desire to stay and meet his contract demands.