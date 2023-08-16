Juventus might be dealt another setback in the transfer market, as it appears increasingly probable that Tottenham will secure the signing of Romelu Lukaku ahead of them.

Throughout this transfer window, Juventus has been actively pursuing the acquisition of the Belgian striker. Extensive negotiations have taken place between the Bianconeri and the London-based club.

Regrettably, no agreement has been reached between the two sides, causing frustration for those associated with the team in black and white.

This unfavourable situation could result in Juventus losing out on the opportunity to secure Lukaku’s signature. Recent reports from Tuttojuve suggest that Tottenham is now ready to meet Chelsea’s specified price for Lukaku.

Chelsea has set their asking price at 40 million euros and has consistently communicated this figure to Juventus throughout the summer. According to the report, Tottenham is prepared to fulfil this financial demand.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku has spent a lot of time waiting for us to just seal the deal and add him to our squad. If he goes to another club, we cannot blame him.

The window will soon close and it makes no sense for him to be stuck at Chelsea, where he is not wanted.

He will enjoy his time at Tottenham and would be a replacement for Harry Kane, and it would be much harder for us to sign him.